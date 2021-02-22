Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITAHASSANANDANI Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy reveal their son Aaravv's face through an interesting video. Seen yet?

TV actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their baby boy Aaravv on February 2, 2021. The couple who has been quite active on social media throughout the nine years have yet again shared a special video for everyone. Days after their son's birth, Anita and Rohit informed fans about the name of their baby-- Aaravv Reddy. Soon fans started asking for more and wanted to see the newborn's first picture. Now, the wait is over as the duo has finally shared an adorable video revealing the face of the baby. Not only this, but they have even created an Instagram page where they will share all the updates related to their kid.

In the video which shared shared on Aaravv's Insta page, the doting mother was seen with her baby bump having a bomb painted on her belly. Soon Rohit lights up the string and it explodes leaving the couple all black with smoke. To everyone's surprise, an addition takes place and there's baby Aaravv sleeping in his mother's arms. Anita wrote in the caption, "And our baby Aaravv has arrived." While the caption of the video shared on the baby's page read, "Boom! Hello World!"

Not only this, but another picture of the baby boy was uploaded in which he was seen lying down and yawning while his father watches him. Alongside, it was written, "Morning ritual with dad @rohitreddygoa."

It was Rohit who announced the good news of their baby's arrival as he shared a glimpse of Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy days and wrote, "Oh boy."

For those unversed, Anita and Rohit tied the knot in the year 2013.

On the professional front, Anita is popular for playing roles in popular TV shows like-- Naagin 4, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali. Apart from this, she has also appeared in various films like Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage.