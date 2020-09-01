Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITA HASSANANDANI, ROHIT REDD Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy expecting first child in 2021? Her latest post fuels pregnancy rumours

It's raining pregnancies in the entertainment world and now it seems that we have the name of yet another couple on the list! It is being said that TV actress Anita Hassanandani who is popularly known for working in shows like Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, etc is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy. It all began when the husband shared photos and videos from during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in which Anita was seen wearing pink salwar suit and somewhat hiding her 'belly.' This caught everyone's attention and soon their posts were flooded with congratulatory comments from fans. Even though the duo has not officially announced or accepted the same but another picture by the actress added fuel to the fire.

Anita shared a photo on her Instagram handle from one of their vacations in which the couple can be seen posing for the camera, and captioned it as "Looking at 2021! Super Excited." Their fans took the caption as some sort of hint after which Rohit wrote, "Areee, 2021 mein Vaccine aa jayage na! That is why!" to which Anita replied, "Good one."

Check out their posts here:

Anita and Rohit last year participated in Nach Baliye 9 after which she spoke about embracing motherhood in an interview with BollywoodLife. She said, "Absolutely. That was the whole plan. Nach Baliye is a journey that you can't do after a child. It gets a little difficult. Or you have to wait for your baby to grow up.

So (we decided) after Nach Baliye we plan to have a baby. I have been busy with two TV shows, and workwise, I wanted to be free when I have a child. I don’t want a hectic work schedule when I get pregnant."

Speaking about how the two of them fell in love, Rohit, in an interaction with a portal said, "One day I saw her outside a pub, waiting for her car and decided to approach her. I went like a hero and approached her with the corniest lines; she was startled. That was a brief encounter."

Apart from Naagin, Anita has worked in popular shows like Kkavyanjali, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se among others.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage