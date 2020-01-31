Anil Kapoor takes a dig at his chest hair in The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch video

It was a successful year for comedian Kapil Sharma, thanks to his comedy show. He has been making people smile for quite some time now and in return, he's getting an amazing response on the TRP charts. To spice it up, even more, he is soon going to get another celebrity on board and he's none other Anil Kapoor. The actor will soon be seen making his way to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Malang and will be seen spreading his charm and fun with the host as well as the audience.

A recent promo of the show shared by the makers shows the unlimited fun episode that the fans will soon witness. In the video, Kapil is seen cracking a joke that how his old friend Jackie Shroff encouraged everyone to grow plants and turn environment-friendly. To this, Anil gave a hilarious response and said, "I do not need to grow plants. Mere pass pura bageecha hai. Khol ke dikhau?" (I have an entire garden in me. Do you want to see it?). He later lifts and t-shirt and soon everyone including Archana Puran Singh burst out in laughter.

On the work front, Anil will next be seen in Mohit Suri's Malang which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. Check out the trailer here:

