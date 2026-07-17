Amitabh Bachchan to return as KBC 18 host, introduces new 'Sochna Padega' twist | Watch

New Delhi:

Sony TV's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with its 18th season. Hosted once again by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, the new season introduces the theme 'Sochna Padega', encouraging contestants to think, analyse and understand rather than simply rely on memorised answers.

The makers on Friday unveiled the first set of promos, offering a glimpse into what viewers can expect this season. The new campaign highlights the importance of reasoning and decision-making at a time when answers are just a click away.

Amitabh Bachchan introduces new 'Sochna Padega' theme of KBC 18

The new season will premiere on Sony TV and Sony LIV on August 10, 2026, at 9 pm. Announcing the premiere date, the makers released three promo videos featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The caption of one of the promos read, "Kewal uttar yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalne wala... Sochna Padega. Aa raha hai #KaunBanegaCrorepati 10th August, raat 9 baje se sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par."

Each promo shows how the way people access and use information has changed over the years, while highlighting this season's message that finding the right answer starts with thinking.

KBC 18: Premiere date and platform

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10 at 9 pm. New episodes will air every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and will also stream on Sony LIV.

What do the new KBC 18 promos include?

In one of the promos, Amitabh Bachchan says, "Aaj-kal jawab jo haina woh har jagah milne lag gaya hain, aapke jeb main bhi. Nahi samjhe? Arey bhai sahab aapke phone pe. Isliye iss baar KBC mai humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai, jawab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega, uss jawab ke liye aapko sochna padega. Ji haan, Sochna Padega," loosely translated into English, (These days, you can find answers almost everywhere, even in your pocket. Didn't get it? I mean, on your phone. That's why we've decided to change things a bit in Kaun Banega Crorepati this season. Simply remembering the answers won't be enough. To arrive at the right answer, you'll have to think. Yes, you'll have to think.)

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