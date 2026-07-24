Amitabh Bachchan to begin Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 from August; makers share new promo

New Delhi:

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with its 18th season, and Amitabh Bachchan is once again stepping into the host's chair. The veteran star will commence shooting in August, a few days ahead of its grand premiere on August 10.

Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting for KBC 18 soon

The megastar will begin shooting for the upcoming season of KBC 18 on August 1 at a specially built set in Mumbai's Film City.

This year, the makers are introducing a fresh twist with the theme, "Is Baar... Sochna Padega." While knowledge remains at the heart of the game, the new season will encourage contestants to think before they answer. The focus shifts from quick responses to thoughtful decision-making and strategy.

Sony Entertainment Television recently dropped a new promo featuring Amitabh Bachchan on a scenic golf course. Using the sport as a metaphor for life, the veteran actor explains that rushing to answer is not always the smartest move. The promo hints that taking a moment to pause could make all the difference on the hot seat.

He says, "Bachpan main humein sikhaya gaya tha ki jo pehle jawab de, sabse sahi wahi hai. Lekin zindagi mein kai baar, pehla jawab hi sahi nahi hota. Toh is baar KBC mein, jawab dene se pehle khud ko zara rokna padega. Nahi samjhe? Is baar... sochna padega."

When will KBC 18 premiere?

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and will also stream on Sony LIV.

Why was Amitabh Bachchan in the news?

Amitabh Bachchan, who regularly shares blogs, recently wrote a post that left fans worried. “In hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff, a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase, physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you, this is the most difficult phase of your life,” read an excerpt from his post.

A day later, after pacifying worried fans, Bachchan wrote another post clarifying his health reports. He penned that he had not had any surgery and said his remarks were misunderstood after being taken out of context. That's when the rumours died down.

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