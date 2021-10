Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar are Ranveer Singh's idol since childhood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh

Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh shared that while growing up, he was mesmerised by on-screen personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, among others, who have all successfully hosted TV shows and entertained the whole of India. "Iconic mainstream Hindi film heroes like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have all connected with and captivated the nation through their television shows. I've idolised them since childhood and closely followed their journey," says Ranveer.

Ranveer is all set to host his first television show 'Big Picture'. He feels it will help him connect with a larger audience. The actor said: "I always recognised the fact that they garnered an immense amount of love from people for their charismatic turns on the television screen. I have a great opportunity here with the Big Picture to connect with the youth of India as well as the entire Indian family audience.

"I hope I can continue the grand legacy of the mainstream men of Hindi cinema on national television."

At the launch event of the show, the actor also has all things nice to say about her wife and actress Deepika Padukone. "She raised really good points about the quizzes, and I took those inputs into consideration and tried to imbibe them. I am really grateful that I have such a sharp mind as a partner. She improves my work by giving me constructive criticism; I have her as my creative bouncing board. Often, we discuss our work, her work and my work as well," he said.

Continuing being the good husband, Ranveer said: "I am really grateful that I have someone with such great insight into the arts, into performances, into these sorts of things. She has given me tips and I am working on them. I hope with her love and support I will be able to do the best job and be the best host."

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's '83', which recreates India's historic World Cup Cricket win in 1983, as well as Rohit Shetty's comedy film 'Cirkus' and action drama 'Sooryavanshi'.

He is also prepping for his role in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', directed by Divyang Thakkar.