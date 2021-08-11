Amitabh Bachchan returns to Kaun Banega Crorepati sets, recalls taking the host chair in 2000

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan returns to Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is happy to be back on the sets of the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram and posted a picture of him sitting in the host's chair. Alongside the image, he expressed his gratitude to everyone who's been associated with the popular TV show's journey since 2000.

"... back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that's 21 years .. a lifetime .. !!.and gratitude to all that came along," Big B captioned the post.

For the unversed, the 'Agnipath' star started hosting the quiz show in the year 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show. However, SRK failed to impress the audience with his hosting skills on the game show.

Speaking about the upcoming 13th season, it is scheduled to air from August 23 on Sony Entertainment Television. It is being said that owing to the COVID pandemic, a lot of changes were implemented during the shoot of the show.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming slate of work includes 'Chehre', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra,' 'Mayday' and a remake of the Hollywood film "The Intern" coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Recently, he wrapped up his film Goodbye also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.