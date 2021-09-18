Amit Tandon slams Mouni Roy: Don't think I want to see her face ever again, that girl used my wife Ruby

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMIT TANDON, MOUNI ROY Amit Tandon slams Mouni Roy: Don't think I want to see her face ever again, that girl used my wife

Television's popular actor Amit Tandon has slammed actor Mouni Roy, alleging that she used his wife Ruby Tandon and left her in difficult times when she needed Mouni. The actor went on to say that he wouldn't forgive Mouni and doesn't want to see her face ever again.

While talking to ETimes, Amit Tandon said, "Mouni Roy who?... I know my wife Ruby won't say this but this took a lot out of her. I don't think I want to see Mouni Roy's face ever again. That girl used my wife. We thought she was genuine but when Ruby was in trouble, Mouni ne uska saath chhod diya. Jaise logon ke chehre badaltey hain, waise hi hua. We are seeing a new face of Mouni Roy; this is not the Mouni we knew."

"We perceived her as a genuine person, she has hurt Ruby's soul. Miss Roy, you left Ruby when she was at a low zero, today she is bigger than before. Ruby would do so much for everyone, she is so selfless; she would sacrifice her own food. There is no forgiveness for Mouni Roy from our side. I have told Ruby that if she ever accepts back in her life, I won't be around her, main toh phir gaya," he added.

Amit Tandon and Ruby, a dermatologist got married in 2007 and the couple has a daughter, Jiyana. They separated in 2017 but reconciled in 2019. In 2017, Ruby was arrested and spent 10 months in Dubai's Al Raffa jail after the Dubai Health Authority complained against her for threatening some government officials. She returned to India in January 2019.

Meanwhile, Amit Tandon who is one of the most popular actors in the industry started his career after participating in the reality show Indian Idol. He is known for playing the characters of Prithvi Bose in Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, and Dr. Abhimanyu Modi in Dill Mill Gayye. He also participated in reality shows such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and Zara Nachke Dikha.