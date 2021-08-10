Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAKUUL MEHTA Amidst Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 speculations, Nakuul Mehta teases fans with new pics with a script

Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Bade Acche Lagte Hain that starred Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the lead roles is all set to return with its season 2. It is believed that Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have been approached as the lead pair for the upcoming season. While the makers have not made an official announcement yet, the first pictures of the duo from the shoot have already broken the internet. Amidst, these reports actor Nakuul Mehta took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of him reading a script.

Sharing the picture, Nakuul asked his fans to guess what is he working on, "Smell of a brand new screenplay..What am I prepping for? Wrong answers only!!"

Take a look:

The comments section of the post was bombarded with fans reactions. Vikaas Kalantri commented, "Chote achhe lagte hain." Rithvik Dhanjani said, "The next best camera angle to flaunt your silky hair."

Soon after the headlines showed that Disha and Nakuul will be reuniting after eight years, their picture from what looks like the promo shoot for the show surfaced on the internet.

In the viral photo, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta can be seen standing in a restaurant as the latter tries out a dish. The duo looks good together. While Nakuul looks handsome in a navy blue suit, Disha looks gorgeous in a yellow Kurti and white scarf. Check out the viral pictures here-

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta were seen together in their TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012. The show ended in 2014 after a successful run for two years. Talking about Bade Acche Lagte Hain, the show starred Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in lead roles. It started in 2011 and ended in 2014.

It was earlier said that Divyanka Tripathi will play the protagonist opposite Nakuul Mehta but she later confirmed that she has rejected the show. She told Pinkvilla, "Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character. Whenever I take up any project I totally devote myself to it and it is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about the role, I will never do it. I couldn't feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2."