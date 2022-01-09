Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/IMDB America's Got Talent to Top Chef, reality shows where Indian contestants-judges made significant impact

Reality shows are gaining fast momentum across television & OTT and have emerged to become the top choice for new age binge-watchers. There is no greater feeling than seeing a representative from your own country shine on these prestigious platforms. If you’re looking to feel pride and watch the talent from across the nation shine on an international stage, here are some shows to watch across various OTT platforms.

1. America's Got Talent



America’s Got Talent on Colors Infinity is a show wherein several performers come to showcase their talent and win a 1 million $ cash prize. The show has had an array of Indian performers right from the famous dance group V Unbeatables to the brilliant singer Souparika Nair. Indian performers have left a hugely long-lasting impact upon the show and the expectations go sky high whenever an Indian participant arrives. The latest season features Indian comic Kabir Singh.



2. Masterchef Australia

Masterchef Australia on Voot is a show in which contestants from various walks of life compete to win the prestigious title of Masterchef. The show has had several participants from India, from Sandip Pandit to the season 13 winner Justin Narayan. Participants from India have brought exquisite flavours from the subcontinent and have left a remarkable impression through the show on viewers across the globe.



3. Miss Universe

Miss Universe on Voot Select is an annual international beauty pageant that is run by the United States-based Miss Universe Organization. It is one of the most-watched pageants in the world. The pageant not only has had several Indian participants but also various people from India who have had the opportunity to be the judge as well with the most recent being Urvashi Rautela. The pageant has been won by three Indian women with Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu winning the 2021 edition.



4. Shark Tank

This show on Voot Select invites several entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas against the investors also known as “sharks”, who decide whether to invest as entrepreneurs make business presentations on their company or product. The sharks often find weaknesses and faults in an entrepreneur's valuation of their company, product, or business model. Indian entrepreneurs have also taken part in the show and left a remarkable impact with products like BzBox.



5. Top Chef

This show on Hayu features some of the top chefs competing against each other in culinary challenges. They are judged by a panel of professional chefs and other veterans from the food and wine industry with one or more contestants eliminated in each episode. Top Chef includes an Indian judge Padma Lakshmi as well as many Indian participants which brings the Indian flavour to the show