Amber Dhara actress Sulagna Panigrahi, comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath tie knot| Inside pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BISWA KALYAN RATH Actress Sulagna Panigrahi and comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath tie knot

Actress Sulagna Panigrahi, who is best-known for her performance in Amber Dhara, got married to comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath in an intimate ceremony on December 9. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the actress announced. Both Sulagna Panigrahi and Biswa Kalyan Rath posted adorable photos from their wedding ceremony on social media.

On their special day, Sulagna opted a red bridal lehenga, which she paired with a pastel blue dupatta while Biswa Kalyan Rath wore a cream-coloured sherwani.

Sharing the photos, the actress captioned her post: "Pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2 - it's gonna be a fun ride. We married now Biswa, wooho! 09.12.2020 #SulagnaKaKalyan #brideandgroom #shaadi #hogayishaadi #shaadishuda # #shaadi2020 #somegoodnews #marriedlife #marriagematerial." While the comedian wrote: "Biswa married aadmi."

For wedding reception, the actress donned a red saree and Biswa wore a blue formal suit.

Meanwhile, Sulagna has worked in several television shows and a couple of films. She made her television debut with Amber Dhara, in which played the lead role. Post that, she was starred in 'Bidaai' serial. The actress was also featured alongside Emraan Hashmi in the 2011 film Murder 2. She played the role of a poor college student, who gets murdered by a psychopathic serial killer after she chooses to become a part-time prostitute to solve her financial crisis.

Other than Murder 2, Sulagna Panigrahi has starred in films like Ishq Wala Love, Isai, Guru Dakshina and Raid. While, Biswa Kalyan Rath is a stand-up comedian who is known for featuring as a judge in Prime Video's Comicstaan in Season 1 and 2.