Amaal Mallik's confession from Bigg Boss 19 goes viral, netizens ask, 'Who is she?'

Music composer Amaal Mallik is one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 19. He is seen closely with Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri on the show. They have a good bond. In the recent episode of the reality show, Amaal was seen talking about an anonymous girl whom he likes unconditionally.

While the singer-composer was seen expressing his love for the girl, he also mentioned that he is unaware of her feelings.

I hope this love is mutual: Amaal

Amaal made a huge confession on the show as he said, 'Sometimes we go through a phase in our lives when we feel very sad. We don't feel like talking to anyone. Then a person comes into our lives who touches our hearts. If this person was meant to be in my life, why didn't he come earlier? If we had met earlier, we would have had more time and could have loved more. There's definitely someone who makes my heart beat faster. For now, this love is one-sided. But when I leave the Bigg Boss house, I hope it will be mutual.'

He further adds, 'Why have you been away from me all this time?'

Amaal Malik's love lies outside the Bigg Boss house

With his words, Amaal Malik has made it clear that his love doesn't exist inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. The person he loves is outside the Bigg Boss' house.

Netizens also seemed excited to know about the girl's identity. A user wrote, 'Who is she?'. Another user wrote, 'The girl is lucky.'

Bigg Boss 19 contestants

Currently, TV actors Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, film actor Zeishan Quadri, singer Amaan Malik, influencer Tanya Mittal, and many other contestants are included in the show 'Bigg Boss 19'. Tanya and Amaal are quite popular among the audience.

