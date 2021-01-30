Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSLANGONI Aly Goni's brother, Arslan, excited to play gangster in 'Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu'

Arslan Goni, brother of actor Aly Goni, is excited to play the role of a don in upcoming web series, Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu. "I am playing the role of a don, who is a grey shaded character. He is very eccentric, loud, and a big-time trouble-maker. It was very interesting playing this character as I have never ventured into something like this before," Arslan said.

"I absolutely loved the creative freedom I had while playing this character, thanks to director Siddhartha Luther," he added.

The ALTBalaji web show is based on the life of a gangster, and is set in the 1980s. Arslan was earlier seen in web series "Haq Se 2".

Talking about Ali Goni, the TV actor is currently locked in Bigg Boss 14 house. He made headlines for his relationship with Jasmine Bhasin on the show. Interestingly, Aly Goni will discuss their marriage after the latter returns from the reality show. Jasmin informed about their wedding plans while chatting with fans on Twitter on Tuesday during an #AskJasmin session.

Replying to a fan who asked whether she is planning to marry her boyfriend Aly Goni, Jasmin tweeted: "Marriage is a very big decision to be taken by two people. Our families and I are waiting for @AlyGoni to come back and we will discuss it as a family."

A fan asked Jasmin about the feelings she has for Aly and whether her parents have given consent to their marriage. To this, the actress replied: "It was a beautiful realisation we had inside the house. As far as I know my parents don't have any issue with it."