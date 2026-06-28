TV actor Aly Goni reacts to wedding speculation with Jasmin Bhasin, says 'jab shaadi karni hogi...'

New Delhi:

TV actor Aly Goni has reacted to ongoing wedding speculation with his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin. The couple has been in a relationship for quite some time now, and fans on social media have been speculating about their marriage.

While there have been several reports suggesting that the two might tie the knot this or next year, Aly Goni recently addressed the rumours on Instagram.

Aly Goni reacts to wedding speculation with Jasmin Bhasin

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Aly Goni wrote that he will share the news himself when the time is right, adding, "Jab shaadi karni hogi khud bata dunga sab ko Mere rishtedaar mere itne peeche nahi pade jitna yaha Insta pe log pade hai apna apna kaam karo aur khush raho aur rehne do (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALY GONI)Screengrab taken from Aly Goni's Instagram story

What did Aly Goni say about his wedding plans?

In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, when asked about his wedding plans, Aly Goni shared that both his and Jasmin Bhasin's families were urging them to tie the knot; however, he believes the timing is ultimately in God's hands. According to him, the decision will happen when the time feels right.

He said, "Allah ka plan abhi uske haath mein hai. Mere ghar se bhi bohot taqat aa rahi hai. Meri maa keh rahi hai ki ab kar lo." When asked about Jasmin's readiness for marriage, Aly revealed that she is already prepared. He said, "Jasmin Toh tayyar hai. Main bhi tayaar hoon par baat yeh hai ke, main chahata hoon ke ab jaldi se ho."

He was also asked if fans can expect the couple to get married this year. To this, he replied, "Ho sakta hai," suggesting that the wedding may happen soon.

Aly Goni shares glimpses from Jasmin's 36th birthday celebration

For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 36th birthday on June 28, 2026. Aly Goni took to his Instagram Stories and shared pictures from the birthday celebration. In the videos, Jasmin can be seen cutting her birthday cake, while people around her sing the birthday song.

(Image Source : ALY GONI'S INSTAGRAM STORY)Screengrab taken from Aly Goni's Instagram story

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have become a fan-favourite couple, and they have also participated in several reality TV shows like Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, Bigg Boss 14, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India.

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