Aly Goni pens heartfelt note for Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar as the couple announce their wedding

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Disha Parmar who announced that they would tie the knot on July 16 have been receiving many congratulatory messages from their fans and close friends. And the most special wish came from none other than Rahul Vaidya's close friend from the Bigg Boss house Aly Goni. Aly took to his Instagram to express his emotions on Rahul and Disha’s wedding.

Sharing a mirror selfie with Rahul-Disha and Jasmin Bhasin from one of their double dates Aly poured his heart out in the caption. Alongside the picture the actor wrote, “Tu aaj kitna khush hai yeh mere se zyada koi nahi jaanta ️ kitni baatien ki humne raat raat bhar..aasmaan ko dekhte hue baat karte the aur tu kehta tha ki kab shaadi hogi kab disha meri biwi banegi haha ️ and finally woh din aa raha hai ️ I m so happy for u meri jaan @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar Allah khush rakhe yeh dua hai meri ️”

In an interview with ETimes, Rahul and Disha revealed details of their intimate wedding. Rahul was quoted as saying, “Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.”

Disha said, “My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with.”

Sharing the invitation card on their respective Instagram pages, the couple announced that the wedding is set to take place on July 16.

The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

It was on Disha's 26th birthday when Rahul proposed marriage to her while he was on the reality show. A nervous Rahul had sat on his knees and proposed to the actress through the camera and said "Marry Me." The same was seen written on his tshirt.

Rahul and Disha have been dating for more than two years. The two were supposed to get married in June this year but COVID-19 pandemic postponed their plans. Then Rahul had to leave for Khatron Ke Khiladi.