Alia Bhatt's doppelganger Celesti to star in Udti Ka Naam Rajjo; know when and where to watch show

Alia Bhatt's doppelganger Celesti became an overnight sensation after a video of her went viral on social media platforms. Her uncanny resemblance to Darlings actress wooed the netizens. Soon Celesti's social media follower count increased manifolds and she started garnering a lot of love from them. Her popularity even reached the talent houses who approached her to cast her in a role for a television drama. Now, she will be seen making her debut on the small screen with the forthcoming show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. Hailing from Assam, Celesti, who has a following of over 400,000 on Instagram.

Watch her viral posts below:

When and where to watch Udti Ka Naam Rajjo

The daily soap is about a young girl Rajjo, who wants to be an athlete and Arjun, motivates her to pursue her dream. Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is all set to start from August 22 on Star Plus.

The 23-year-old Assamese actress said: "Initially, there was no direct communication for approaching me. My social media account is managed by a third party. So, a casting agency contacted that organisation, and they communicated their offer to me. They provided me with a script and I called back the creative team to get the gist of the character."

She said that for the first time shooting for this show, she moved out of her hometown.

"I recorded and sent them my monologue as a self-test. After a couple of days, I got a call saying that I have been selected for the screen test. This is my first time ever being out of Assam. This is a very big opportunity for me, and I am extremely grateful and excited to be a part of 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'."

