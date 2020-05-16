Akshay Kumar's first cousin and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar dies due to heart attack

Image Source : INDIA TV Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar dies due to heart attack

Sachin Kumar (Arora) who was a photographer by profession passed away. Sachin had worked as a television actor long back and was a part of Ekta Kapoor's TV serial Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii. He was related to Akshay Kumar and was quite close to him. In fact Akshay was there within an hour with his mother when he heard of his brother's demise. It's even sad that it was his birthday on the 13th of May and after two days he is gone. Sachin was a great photographer and a gym freak.

Sachin used to stay at Oberoi Springs in Mumbai which is also home to Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Chhahat Khanna, Chtirangada Sen and many others. Last month, the society was sealed by BMS after a little girl tested positive for coronavirus. One week later, the girl returned to the complex after recovering from COVID-19 infection.

