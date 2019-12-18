Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
Akshay Kumar on TKSS reveals what Kareena Kapoor did during the delivery scene in Good Newwz

The 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will host Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, DIljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 18, 2019 15:28 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar recently shot for an episode

Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

On the upcoming episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show", actor Akshay Kumar shared a funny anecdote about his and Kareena Kapoor Khan's banter during the shoot of "Good Newwz". Akshay revealed that while shooting for the film, Kareena spat on him numerous times -- so much so that "he had to re-do his makeup again".

"When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me," he recalled.

Akshay was accompanied by his co-stars Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Adavni on the comedy chat show, which recently completed its 100 episodes.

Akshay will be seen hosting the special weekend episode.

"I am glad that show has completed its 100 episodes and that I am part of the celebration. I wish this continues forever and ever and keeps spreading happiness and laughter. My mom loves this show and enjoys watching the show," he said.

Good Newwz is set to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.

