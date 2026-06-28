Akanksha Chamola says she's been living apart from Gaurav Khanna for a year; fans question timeline

New Delhi:

Akanksha Chamola, the wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, made a shocking disclosure about herself on the Netflix reality show Lock Upp season 2, on Saturday, June 27. The well-known Instagram personality and TV actress entered the show as one of the contestants and drew a reveal card in a task, which meant that she disclosed one of her biggest secrets ever on the show.

Akanksha then revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna are living separately since a year and are now heading for divorce. This has not only upset their fans. But several X users have also questioned the timeline of their relationship, as the two were seen together in Dubai, Holi party and Bigg Boss 19 wrap up events.

Social media reaction

Questions about how they both looked and worked together in the past one year were raised by many individuals on different social media channels. An individual commented, 'If they have already been separated for one year then what is the deal with 9th anniversary romance of theirs in BB? Matlab seriously, itna fake #GauravKhanna, you and your wife have always been fake…'

Another X user remarked, 'Nowadays everyone is simply acting. There is no such thing as love and connection. The only thing which I used to like in #GauravKhanna was his wife and that too his relation with her. Her mischievous behavior used to attract me but now that too seems to be fake.'

Another X post read, 'How come they were together in 5-months old vlogs but are living away from each other since a year. What kind of a separation is this?'

What did Akanksha reveal?

Akanksha Chamola picked the reveal card and said, 'So, me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been separated and living separately since a year. It has not been public but yeah now... We have been sitting on this since last year. So, things are not bad between us, we take to each other. But we also think that we are not compatible as partners because we both see a different future. There's no bad blood between us.'

She also hinted that this was during the Bigg Boss time when they decided to separate.

The TV actress further said, 'His parents and my parents suggested that we should live separately and find each other. They thought that we talk to each other, go to public events so we could revive things. But there's no married couple feels left now. This would be a news for our families as well now.'

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 19 confession on wanting kids resurfaces after Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce