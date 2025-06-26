Aishwarya Sharma's stern warning on divorce rumours with Neil Bhatt, says she's choosing dignity over noise There were reports of mutual tension between Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt for a long time. Now, the TV actress has shared a note on her Instagram stories.

New Delhi:

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's marriage has been in tremendous discussion these days. The couple has not been spotted together for a long time, due to which it was being speculated that there is some trouble going on in their married life. At the same time, reports suggested that both television actors are going to separate soon. Amidst all this, Aishwarya has now issued a new statement, in which she has urged everyone not to use her name to spread negative or false news.

Aishwarya Sharma broke her silence on divorce rumours

Aishwarya wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, 'I have been silent for a long time ... not because I am weak, but because I do not want to disturb my peace. But the way some of you keep writing things that I have never said, fabricating stories that I have never supported and promoting your own things without facts. Most importantly, using my name... all this is very sad for me.'

The actress further wrote, 'Let me make it clear: I have not given any interview, statement or recording. If you have any proof, any message, audio or video in which I have said these things, then show it and stop spreading news in my name... My life is not of your choice. My silence is not weakness. Please remember that just because someone is silent, that does not mean they have nothing to say. it means they choose dignity over noise.'

Aishwarya and Neil's first meeting

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met for the first time in 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein'. It was during this show that both of them decided to get married. They got married in 2021 and later appeared together in 'Bigg Boss 17'. Neither of them won the show, but their relationship did grab some eyeballs.

