AICWA urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to intervene in Shilpa Shinde's false sexual harassment case row

New Delhi:

TV actress Shilpa Shinde has recently sparked controversy after her confession regarding false sexual harassment allegations against a producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The statement has drawn strong criticism online.

Now, AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) has reacted to this matter and urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure a fair and thorough examination of this matter.

AICWA demands action and fair probe into Shilpa Shinde controversy

Taking to Instagram on Friday, AICWA in a statement wrote, "A false sexual harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage to a person’s reputation, family, children, career, and mental well-being. Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual’s image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones."

Highlighting the serious consequences of false accusations, AICWA added, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) believes that if a person knowingly makes false allegations, it not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice. Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed."

Concluding the statement, the association wrote, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to ensure a fair and thorough examination of this matter. If it is established that false allegations were knowingly made, strict action should be taken in accordance with the law. Accountability is essential to protect both innocent individuals from false accusations and genuine victims seeking justice. Truth, fairness, and justice must prevail. False allegations and genuine harassment are both serious matters, and the law must deal with each appropriately."

Shilpa Shinde admits filing 'false' sexual harassment case

Recently, Shilpa Shinde appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where she admitted that she filed a “false” sexual harassment case against producer Sanjay Kohli. She said, "Nobody knows this, I am not scared of saying the truth, and I will still say that what I am saying is a big thing maine apne producer ke upar sexual harassment ka case kar diya tha kyun ki mere pass koi raasta nahi tha, aur tab main uss main se nikli hoon settle hoke. Tab kisi producer ne unka saath nahi diya aur maine case usi basis pe kiya, police toh seedha FIR karne ke liye yeh bolti hai aapko ganda likhna padega and I am from law background. Main aaj iske through bol rahi hoon woh jhooth tha. Main yeh aaj first time confess kar rahi hoon sach much. Phir hamari settlement hui aur jo hamari payment thi jo teen mahine baad milta tha voh clear hua."

About Shilpa Shinde's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain controversy

For the unversed, Shilpa Shinde rose to fame for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which aired in 2015 on & TV. In March 2016, she abruptly left the show, stating that it was due to the mental stress she was undergoing from the producers. She also mentioned that she was asked to sign an exclusivity deal that would stop her from working anywhere else.

Moreover, she stated that the producers of the show were intentionally ruining her career. The producers rejected her accusations and also sent her a legal notice. In addition to it all, Shilpa also mentioned that Sanjay Kohli, who was the producer of the show, sexually harassed her, and she even filed an FIR.

Also Read: Did Shilpa Shinde mock Hina Khan's cancer treatment amid fake sexual harassment case row?