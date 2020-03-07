Image Source : TWITTER Ahead of Rajinikanth’s ‘Into the Wild’ episode with Bear Grylls, Discovery launches dance challenge

Thalaiva fans have been eagerly waiting for the telecast of South Superstar Rajinikanth’s episode of Discovery Channel’s Into The Wild with British adventurer and host Bear Grylls. While there is still time for the episode to air on TV, the channel has been treating the fans with various challenges and looks from the show. On Friday, the Discovery Channel launched a dance challenge to boost the excitement of the fans.

The channel urged people to take part in the challenge by tweeting, "A mass celebration, all over the nation! Join the party by taking the challenge. Download the song from http://discoverychannel.co.in/thalaivaondiscovery and share your dance moves with #ThalaivaOnDiscovery. Tune in to the show on 23 March at 8 PM. @BearGrylls @Rajinikanth."

The host of the show Bear Grylls was quick to respond and join the challenge as he replied, "Count me in!!" and completed his tweet with the hashtags of #loveIndia, #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls, and #thalaivaondiscovery.

Earlier last month, the channel released a teaser of the episode and announced that it will premiere on March 23 at 8 pm. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured on Grylls' survival show. The episode with Prime Minister Modi was aired last year in August. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also shot for an episode of the show and that too is expected to come out soon after this episode.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar shot for the episodes with Bear Grylls in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an 874 sq km national park, earlier this year. It was formed by integrating most of the forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park and was established in 1941. Later it was enlarged to its current state in Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.

