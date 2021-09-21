Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale, Divyanka Tripathi gets shoutout from husband Vivek Dahiya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEK DAHIYA Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Dahiya can't stop praising his wife Divyanka Tripathi who is currently competing to win the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Ahead of the KKK 11 finale, Vivek took to Instagram to share a heartwarming note for Divyanka. Calling her a Dhakad girl, Vivek said she has impressed everyone with her mettle. The actor assured that no matter what the result is, the duo will celebrate. However, he won't be able to celebrate with her in person as he had to fly out due to work commitments. In the caption of the post, he also mentioned that he wrote it mid-air.

"Tum “winning” ke uppar ho. Irrespective of the decision tomorrow, there’s nobody I know who’s not impressed by your mettle - be it the contestants, audience or even Rohit sir. “Darti nahi ye ladki” was heard quite often haha. Isliye, Jeet gaye toh bahut khoob aur nahi jeete - celebrate toh hum phir bhi karenge for the phenomenal journey you’ve had my love which will be cherished in the seasons to come," he wrote sharing a picture with Divyanka on his verified Instagram account.

"Ironic that all this time, we couldn’t wait for the finale and now that’s it’s here, I’ve had a work call and hence it’s going to be an e-celebration. Something that we’re pretty used to by now. Proud of you my Dhaakad Girl. @divyankatripathidahiya," he added.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is an Indian stunt-based reality television series based on the American series 'Fear Factor'. Apart from Divyanka, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh are also a part of the finale race. The show is being hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.