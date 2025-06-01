After theatre and OTT now TV audience reviews Pushpa 2, here’s what netizens said about Allu Arjun starrer South superstar Allu Arjun's superhit film 'Pushpa-2' made a splash on TV after theatrical and OTT release. And seems like netizens are having a hard time keeping calm about it.

New Delhi:

The Hindi version of one of India's biggest cinematic blockbusters, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', made its world television premiere on Zee Cinema on May 31 at 7:30 pm. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to the much-awaited 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role as Pushpa Raj, the film takes forward the interesting story of a daily wage labourer who dominates the ruthless red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The story of his journey from a time when he struggled to survive was now about control, legacy and gaining power at the top.

Netizens react to Pushpa 2's TV premiere

Several X users took to their respective profiles and reacted to the Pushpa 2 premiere on TV. A user wrote, 'I missed Pushpa 2 in theatres due to exams, but so glad got to see Allu Arjun as Pushparaj on TV now.' Another comment read, 'Wao wao wao bunny. love it love love it #Pushpa2TVPremiere'. See some other X reactions here:

Pushpa 2 cast

Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli, who is Pushpa's lover and now his wife. As Pushpa rises to power, new tensions emerge, especially with her stepbrother Moleti Mohan Rao (played by Ajay) and his archenemy, police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. The story weaves an intense family drama with tremendous action and emotional stakes. Written by Sukumar and with dialogues by Srikanth Vissa, the film stars an impressive cast including Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. The film premiered in theatres on December 5, 2024 and was later released on OTT in January 2025.

Broke many records at the box office

Pushpa 2: The Rule broke box office records and grossed 1,871 crores worldwide. Making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 and the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time after Dangal. It also surpassed the iconic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the first Indian film to reach such heights post the pandemic.

