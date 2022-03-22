Tuesday, March 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • ED attaches Rs 6.45-crore assets of company owned by brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM in money laundering case: Officials
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. After success of Anupamaa, prequel of Rupali Ganguly-starrer to release online

After success of Anupamaa, prequel of Rupali Ganguly-starrer to release online

The 11-episode prelude to Anupamaa will feature Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead character on television, will be reprising her role. Along with her, Sudhanshu Pandey will be seen playing her on-screen husband Vanraj.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 22, 2022 18:40 IST
Prequel to Anupamaa' all set to release online
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY

Prequel to Anupamaa' all set to release online

After gaining a lot of popularity on television, Rupali Ganguly-starrer 'Anupamaa's prequel will be released on OTT.

The 11-episode prelude to the TV series will feature Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead character on television, will be reprising her role. Along with her, Sudhanshu Pandey will be seen playing her on-screen husband Vanraj.

The episodes of the prequel, released over 11 days, will not be aired on television and only stream on the online platform.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said: "Following the response of our recent titles, and the avid fan following for 'Anupamaa', we took the opportunity to further deepen their connection with the character in an all-new format."

'Anupamaa' prequel will be streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News