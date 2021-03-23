Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSHI KHAN After Rakhi Sawant, Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan to have her own Swayamvar on TV?

Ever since Bigg Boss 14 got over there have been speculations that Arshi Khan will soon return back on television with another reality show. If reports are to be believed just like former Bigg Boss contestants Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Shehnaaz Gill, Arshi Khan will also have her Swayamwar on television. As per media reports, she has been approached by colors channel for her swayamvar. The show title has been decided and it is Aayenge Tere Sajna.

Arshi Khan has been one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss reality show. She rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 11 and later entered in season 14 as a challenger. She has been able to garner a lot of fanbase because of the high dose of entertainment she provided in the different seasons.

ETimes has quoted a source saying, "Makers are already ahead on the show. After Shenaaz Gill's swayamvar, the channel wants the season to be a hit on the TRP chart. While Arshi’s antics has bought in a good TRP for Bigg Boss, it's expected her swayamvar will also grab eyeballs." Reportedly, Rahul Mahajan will be hosting Arshi Khan's reality show.

Arshi Khan recently bought a house in Mumbai. She in an interview with IANS said, "I always had a dream to own a house in Mumbai for a long time now. I was living on rent. I also own a flat in Bhopal, and a farmhouse there. But having a dream house in Mumbai was like buying a flat on the moon, and but I am living it!"

For the unversed, last season of Swamvar was held with Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which had to go off air due to COVID-19 situation.