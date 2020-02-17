After Roadies Revolution, 'Land Karade' fame Vipin to woo Shehnaaz Gill in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Watch video

Just a day after the finale of Bigg Boss 13, contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are all set to look for their prospective suitors in the new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which will go air tonight. Various promos and sneaks peek from the show have made the fans go gaga over what's going to happen in the show. Meanwhile, a new promo has caught everyone's attention that features none other than Vipin Shah, the man whose paragliding video went crazily viral on the internet. The video shows the host Maniesh Paul bringing all the contenders on stage one of which was the 'Land kara de' man who also recently appeared on the Roadies Revolution.

Vipin tries his best to woo the young lady with a cake and a bouquet of flowers. Apart from him, the host also calls Shehnaaz’s friend and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh and comedian Balraj Syal who happens to be the two more suitors for Sana. Interestingly, her brother Shahbaz will be her special man who would approve the guy for the next level. Catch a glimpse here:

Talking about Paras, he will also be finding her bride on the show. In the promo shared by the makers, the actor is also seen talking about his tattoo on the wrist that has the name of his girlfriend Akanksha Puri written on it. He says he will hide it with and 'X' and write 'Next' below it. Watch it here:

Earlier the show was tentatively titled "Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar", and there were speculations that Shehnaz's "close friend" Sidharth Shukla will join her. The makers have finally roped in two contestants for their show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge". The show will include various tasks, through which Shehnaz and Paras will choose a suitable partner.It is being reported that the two will be locked in the same house along with six suitors each and that the makers have approached Rashami Desai and Sidharth to help Maniesh sort through the suitors.

In an interview, Abhishek Rege, CEO, EndemolShine India said, "Endemol and COLORS are known for implementing out-of-the-box innovations to existing shows as well as experimenting with new ones. With Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, we are giving the audience a chance to go on a more intimate journey with two contestants who are widely loved and are immensely popular. With its unique format, we are sure that the show has immense potential to pique the viewer's curiosity and become a part of their lives."

