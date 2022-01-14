Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMIT.KUMAR.GANGULY After Indian Idol 12 controversy, Amit Kumar to appear on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

Legendary singer Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar is all set to appear on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a special guest. He is coming for the Kishore Kumar special episodes during the weekend. It will be intriguing for him to see some wonderful performances dedicated to his late father.

Kishore Kumar, who began his career way back in 1946, still continues to be everyone's favourite. He has a special style that makes his singing contemporary and evergreen. Of course, no one can forget his image of a comic hero in some of his movies.

Each of the contestants will be giving their best to perform some of Kishore Kumar's hit tracks. Though the most attention grabbing performance will be of contestant Dipayan Banerjee. His wonderful rendition will leave everyone awestruck. Amit Kumar will also be sharing some special anecdotes.

During shoot, Amit also posed for photographs with Himesh Reshammiya and Shankar Mahadevan and shared them on social media.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan airs on Zee TV. The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

It may be recalled that when Amit Kumar had arrived on Indian Idol 12 last year for a special episode dedicated to his father, he had not liked some of the contestants' performances but had still praised them during the recording of the show. Later, during an interview, Amit has revealed that he was asked by the makers of Indian Idol to priase every contestant. This had raised many eyebrows on reality show formats and how they 'manipulate' the audience.

Later, Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan had made sly comments on Amit's interview remarks about the show, which had stirred more controversy.

(With IANS inputs)