After Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Jayati Bhatia returns on 'Sasural Simar Ka' season 2

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAYATIBHATIA Jayati Bhatia returns on 'Sasural Simar Ka' season 2

Actress Jayati Bhatia returns in the second season of "Sasural Simar Ka". She plays Gitanjali Devi, or Mataji, in the show that has made her immensely popular.

"My character of Mataji has become synonymous with me and it is a testimony to the love and appreciation the viewers shower on us. While my character as Gitanjali Devi resonates with Mataji, there are few surprises that the audience will witness as the story unfolds," she said.

She is looking forward to being back on the show that has made her popular.

"I am very excited to be back on the show, (it's) more like a homecoming, I am looking forward to working with the new cast and with Dipika Kakar. I hope that season two of 'Sasural Simar Ka' tastes similar success as season one and achieves new feats," she said of the Colors show.

Meanwhile, in the first look of the show which was shared on Instagram, Dipika can be seen wearing a red saree speaking to fans about how so many memories have been built already. She further said that because of the love of her fans, they are coming once again with the second season with someone special. The revelation of the same wasn't made as the actress asked everyone to wait a bit for the same.

Sharing the video on the platform, Dipika wrote alongside in the caption, "Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts....Are you ready...... Lets create magic again @msrashmi2002_ ma’am @sonnalakakar @kshipradarekar & @colorstv."