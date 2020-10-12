After buying BMW, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz moves in new sea-facing home in Mumbai, father super proud

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIMRIAZ After BMW, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz moves in new sea-facing home in Mumbai, father super proud

If we speak about one Bigg Boss 13 contestant who has been doing super well in terms of work, it's none other than Asim Riaz. The Kashmiri boy although did not win the show but has now some amazing offers. It is only his hard work that is now paying off the as the man who became one of the most popular contestants has now become able to buy his dream car and a posh house. Yes, that's true! After a BMW, Asim has now given his family and his fans a surprise buy moving into a gorgeous new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The handsome hunk has ever since been receiving praise from not just his fans but also his father who is super proud of his son.

A glimpse of the new house was shared by Asim himself on his Instagram stories that also featured the beautiful sea and the trees along the coast. His father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary tweeted, "A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve."

Have a look:

A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, check out Asim's new house here:

Woah view from @imrealasim new house facing sea side!



Soo soothing!



Wishing you lots of love and happiness in your new home #AsimRiaz

Here’s to new beginnings and amazing memories in your new place.



Congratulations Asim pic.twitter.com/NK5U57wgnL — Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) October 11, 2020

Ever since the news was shared, Asim's fans have been pouring in congratulatory messages for him and trending #CongratulationsAsim on Twitter. Check out the reactions here:

When the sun is shining I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome.



Congratulations Asim — Spandana (@SpanSim15) October 11, 2020

Best tweet for our hardworking boy.



Starboy with his super loving squad.



The one who kept hustling n hustling, now it's his time to shine.



Congratulations Asim https://t.co/dAQUW2eJWH — S A N I K A 🧚 (@crazy_but_crazy) October 11, 2020

Let us dream of tomorrow where we can truly love from the soul, and know love as the ultimate truth at the heart of all creation.



Congratulations Asim pic.twitter.com/UCtKKNq6H5 — Spandana (@SpanSim15) October 11, 2020

Fan girls simple b Asim ko date ya shadi k liye post krein gi



Shippers ya hk fans aesy aein gay correction krny jaisy Asim ne wo post dekh li ho ;)



Congratulations Asim — Mehwish mishi 💫 Asimian (@Mehwishyaqoob6) October 11, 2020

For those unversed, Asim in Bigg Boss was popular for his love-hate bond with Sidharth Shukla and also his love angle with Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana. After the show got over, he even featured in a couple of music videos.

