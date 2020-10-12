After buying BMW, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz moves in new sea-facing home in Mumbai, father super proud

Monday, October 12, 2020
     
After a BMW car, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has now given his family and his fans a surprise buy moving into a gorgeous new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The handsome hunk has ever since been receiving praise from not just his fans but also his father who is super proud of his son.

New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2020 19:47 IST
If we speak about one Bigg Boss 13 contestant who has been doing super well in terms of work, it's none other than Asim Riaz. The Kashmiri boy although did not win the show but has now some amazing offers. It is only his hard work that is now paying off the as the man who became one of the most popular contestants has now become able to buy his dream car and a posh house. Yes, that's true! After a BMW, Asim has now given his family and his fans a surprise buy moving into a gorgeous new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The handsome hunk has ever since been receiving praise from not just his fans but also his father who is super proud of his son.

A glimpse of the new house was shared by Asim himself on his Instagram stories that also featured the beautiful sea and the trees along the coast. His father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary tweeted, "A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve."

Ever since the news was shared, Asim's fans have been pouring in congratulatory messages for him and trending #CongratulationsAsim on Twitter. Check out the reactions here:

For those unversed, Asim in Bigg Boss was popular for his love-hate bond with Sidharth Shukla and also his love angle with Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana. After the show got over, he even featured in a couple of music videos. 

