After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra hunt for soulmates in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo, watch

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will be out hunting for soulmates in a new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In the new show, Shehnaz and Paras will go on a quest to find a suitable life partner. Colors, which airs Bigg Boss, made the announcement on Thursday. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. The makers have released Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo where Shehnaaz and Paras are seen inviting everyone to their wedding which begins from February 17 on Colors TV.

Colors TV shared the promo on Instagram and wrote, "@shehnaazgill aur @parasvchhabrra nikal pade hai dhoodhne apne better halves. Dekhiye inki journey, #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein 17th Feb se Mon-Fri 10:30 PM". Watch it here:

Earlier the show was tentatively titled "Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar", and there were speculations that Shehnaz's "close friend" Sidharth Shukla will join her.

The makers have finally roped in two contestants for their show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge". The show will include various tasks, through which Shehnaz and Paras will choose a suitable partner.

It is being reported that the two will will be locked in the same house along with six suitors each, and that the makers have approached Rashami Desai and Sidharth to help Maniesh sort through the suitors.

In "Bigg Boss 13", Shehnaz courted headlines with her ï¿½love story' with Sidharth and Paras got popular for his close bond with Mahira Sharma.

