Aditya Singh Rajput's postmortem to be undertaken tomorrow; actor found dead after alleged drug overdose

Aditya Singh Rajput, an actor, model, and photographer, was found dead in the bathroom of his Andheri home on May 22. His body was discovered by his friend in his apartment who along with the watchman rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. 'His body has been sent for postmortem, the investigation is underway', said, Mumbai Police. According to the reports, the reason of death is because of drug overdose.

Aditya hailed from Delhi and started off as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was a part of around 300 advertisements and participated in reality shows like Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

The actor's last Instagram stories suggest that he was home last night with his friends. He posted a picture of the view from his apartment. Aditya Singh Rajput started off as a model and actor and even launched many fresh faces. He was well-connected with the industry and had worked for many brands with multiple actors. His death came as a shock to the industry.

At present, the autopsy of the body is going on at the Trauma Care Center, after the arrival of the family members, the body will be sent to another hospital. A team of Oshiwara Police is present at the hospital.

Aditya Singh Rajput started his career at the age of 17. He was born in Delhi. After the death of the actor, along with the film industry, his fans have got a big shock. Aditya also worked in the web series 'Gandi Baat'. Fans liked his acting very much. The actor was associated with the production house for a long time. Aditya had a special identity in the glamor circuit of Mumbai. He was often seen at parties and Page 3 events. Aditya's family lives in Delhi. But due to work, Aditya lived with a roommate in a building named Lashkaria Heights in Andheri Lokhandwala.

