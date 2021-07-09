Aditya Narayan posts pic with Asha Bhosle from Indian Idol 12 sets, calls her 'Goddess of music'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA NARAYAN Aditya Narayan, Asha Bhosle

This weekend, Indian Idol 12 will be graced by legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The evergreen and veteran singer has not only sung for Hindi films but has also extensively contributed towards pop music, gazals, bhajans and even traditional music. Ahead of the premiere of the episode, show host Aditya Narayan took to social media to share a priceless picture with Bhosle.

Calling her 'Goddess of music', Aditya couldn't stop admiring Asha Ji's persona. "The goddess of music herself, Padma Vibhushan @asha.bhosle ji descends upon the stage of #IndianIdol to bless us with her presence this weekend," he captioned the pic following by a heart emoji.



Meanwhile, Asha Ji who is also an ardent viewer of Indian Idol Season 12 will be seen enjoying some power-packed performances put forth by the contestants. Adding a dash of fun and entertainment, host Aditya Narayan will be seen sharing some greats stories of Asha Ji from her time in the industry. And while the veteran singer enjoys her time on the show, judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will also talk about the singer's greatness and enjoy the evening in her presence.

Meanwhile, Aditya keeps sharing behind-the-scenes (BTS) pics from Indian Idol 12 sets. A few days back, he posted a video with the boys of the reality show acing an Instagram trend and a picture with the show's current Sonu Kakkar. Check out some more Indian Idol 12 BTS pics shared by Aditya:

Indian Idol Season 12 premieres on Sony Entertainment Television’s at 9.30 PM on Saturday and Sunday.