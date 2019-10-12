Aditya Narayan’s girlfriends were more impressed by father Udit Narayan, recalls on The Kapil Sharma Show

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditya Narayan’s girlfriends were more impressed by father Udit Narayan

This week on The Kapil Sharma Show, legendary singer Udit Narayan will be seen recreating the magic of the 90s with his soulful voice. He will be gracing the show with his wife Deepa Narayan and son Aditya Narayan. The channel has already released promos and videos from the upcoming episode which ensures that it is going to be a musical as well as a laughter riot. The trio talks about their relationship with each other as well as their work. While talking to host Kapil Sharma , Aditya Narayan revealed that his girlfriends used to be impressed with his father more than him.

Aditya said, “When I was quite young, in my college days, I invited one of my girlfriend’s to my house. I also introduced her to my parents. My mom was busy doing her daily chores and I thought dad would go back after saying hi-hello but instead, he sat there with us." He added that his father was trying to be cool in front of his girlfriends and would put a hand on his shoulder and say, "Mera ladka jawan ho gaya hai”. He said, “This is how some of my girlfriends go back - either taking Dad's autograph or just run away in embarrassment.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditya Narayan’s girlfriends were more impressed by father Udit Narayan

There is no denying that Udit Narayan enjoyed a huge fan base especially of girls in his days. Aditya also claimed that his father is the one who lies the most. He recalled, “Dad is the only one who keeps on lying all the time. When he was young, he used to have 4 – 5 recordings in a day so he used to get late at times. He used to make all the silliest reasons like 'Gadi puncture ho Gayi', 'Biwi naraz hai', 'Pant fat Gayi'.”

On the related note, Aditya Narayan has been in the limelight for a while now. The singer-actor was earlier part of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi and became the first runner’s up. He then hosted singing reality show Rising Star and is currently seen on The Khatra Show with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya. He will also be seen as the host of Indian Idol 11.

