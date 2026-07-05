Adittya Kappadia and Tanvi Thakker, popular TV couple, announce separation

New Delhi:

Popular television couple, Adittya Kappadia and Tanvi Thakker, have decided to end their marriage. Adittya confirmed the separation through an emotional note on social media, asking everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult phase.

The couple, who got married in 2021, welcomed their son, Krishay, on June 19, 2023. While they have now chosen to part ways, they continue to seek privacy as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.

Adittya Kappadia and Tanvi Thakker part ways

Sharing the update, Adittya took to Instagram and penned a note. He wrote, "Over the last few months, many people have reached out with concern and questions about my personal life. After a great deal of thought and consideration, Tanvi and I have decided to move forward separately. This has been an emotional decision for both of us, taken with a lot of care, respect, and consideration for each other and our families."

Adittya also made it clear that there is no bitterness between them. Requesting people not to speculate, he added, "There is no negativity or drama here - only the hope for peace and healing for everyone involved. At this time, I sincerely request the media, industry friends, and well-wishers to respect our privacy and give us the space we need. I will not be responding to calls or questions regarding the same. Thank you for your understanding, kindness, and support."

How did fans react?

Adittya and Tanvi were popular for their humorous couple reels. Their fans were disheartened to hear the news of their separation. Taking to the comment box, they wrote, "I already had a slight suspicion What happened wasn't good but whatever happens it's by God's will and destiny Everything happens for a reason I hope both of you will move forward and achieve great success in your lives I hope you don't get disheartened Focus on your child and take life easy", "Whattttttttttttttttttt !!! This is heartbreaking I always adored you both and you guys look great together. I hope you both move forward and achieve great success in your lives", "Disheartened to listen to that. I hope you both move well in your lives", "So sad", and others.

Adittya Kappadia and Tanvi Thakker's work fronts

Tanvi Thakker is best known for her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In recent years, she has also built a strong presence on social media, where she shares content around motherhood, beauty, lifestyle and life with her son.

Adittya Kappadia was recently seen in the AI film Happy Birthday Joshi, backed by Ajay Devgn and Danish Devgn.

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