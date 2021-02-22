Actress Rubina Dilaik WINS Bigg Boss 14, takes home Rs 36 lakh prize money

Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHUKLA09 Actress Rubina Dilaik WINS Bigg Boss 14

Rubina Dilaik-- a popular television actress has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Host Salman Khan announced her as the winner after the final showdown between her and singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner's up. South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli finished as the first runner's up. Rubina made a name with roles in shows such as Chotti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Within the house, her ‘shikshika' behavior made her unpopular.

Outside the house, Rubina Dilaik's loyal fan base had been fiercely voting for her. Tags like 'Rubina The Boss Lady' and 'Rubina For The Win' keep trending every now and then. Several top stars like Bipasha Basu and others have rooted for the TV actress, too.

Rubina Dilaik was the only contestant in the Bigg Boss 14 house who lived inside during the complete course of her journey. While other contestants including Rahul Vaidya made an exit and returned, she has stayed in the game from the first day to the last day. Also, she survived being the only contestant nominated during her whole stay.

In the house, visiting Seniors Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan were once heard discussing how Rubina possesses all the qualities to win the show suring the initial weeks of the show.

From opening up about her divorce with husband Abhinav Shukla to facing allegations from co-contestants Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronnit, Rubina has had an interesting journey. Towards the end of the show, Rubina even broke the rules and threw water on Rakhi Sawant to protect her husband's respect. As the result, she was nominated for the last two weeks.

Nevertheless, with her sharp strategies and smart gameplay, Rubina Dilaik won the Ticket to Finale task as well. Due to her punishment, she could not use the power but awarded her close friend Nikki Tamboli, making her the first finalist.