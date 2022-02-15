Actor Vibhu Raghave diagnosed with stage 4 cancer; Zain Imam, Mohsin Khan wish speedy recovery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIBHU RAGHAVE Vibhu Raghave

Actor Vibhu Raghave, known for his role in TV show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, recently took to his Instagram account to share that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. As he undergoes cancer treatment, he posted a series of videos informing his fans, followers and colleagues about the diagnosis and his journey to recovery. While he didn't divulge any details about cancer, he shared that it is aggressive and needs immediate medical attention. He also asked his admirers to pray for him. The selfie video was shot by him just before he went for his first chemotherapy.

More recently, Vibhu also posted a picture from his photoshoot before going for chemotherapy. "Pre Chemotherapy! A couple days before Chemo started I had this thought of capturing myself on the start point of this journey of healing. I called upon my dear and talented friend @devsphotographyofficial and what he captured here is a promising start of this long upcoming journey of healing, recovery, and acceptance," he captioned the post, adding, "A lot is bound to change in coming days; my body, my face, my hair, my routine, my strengths, my limitations. And each day would be about finding a balance between acceptance and yet moving forward with total faith in the process of healing. Wish me luck, speak a prayer, and go get yourself a bite of something yummy for me (sic)."

Meanwhile, praying for a speedy recovery, actors including Mohit Malik, Mohsin Khan, Zain Imam, Karanvir Bohra and Heli Daruwala reacted to Vibhu's videos with motivating responses. "Bro brohhh always keep that everlasting smile on that pretty face of urs mahn! Ure a gem! I pray for ur immediate recovery and good health (sic)," wrote Zain, where Mohsin said, "Meri jaaan we gona see u back with those 6 pack abs mera bhai (sic)." Karanvir, on the other hand, wrote, "Bhai.... come back the strongest man in the room...lean mean sex machine (sic)."