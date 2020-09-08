Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAMRAJPAL Actor Karam Rajpal from Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhaari fame tests positive for COVID-19

The wrath of COVID-19 doesn't seem to end anytime soon. And even the showbiz industry is also getting affected by the deadly virus. After Bhabhi ji ghar pe hain producer Sanjay Kohli, another TV actor who is famous for playing the lead role in Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhaari has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

After seven members of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had tested positive for the deadly virus, another television actor has been diagnosed with COVID 19. We are talking about Karam Rajpal who is currently seen playing the lead role in Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhaari. According to a report published in Times of India, the actor had undergone the coronavirus test lately and had tested positive on Friday,

The media reports had suggested that he was suffering from common cold and fever and even took a break from the shooting. Apparently, he had mistaken the symptoms for viral. He has, reportedly, been under observation ever since and is currently in home quarantine. Talking about the same, source from the sets stated, “We have been taking all the precautionary measures, right from regular sanitisation and fumigation of the sets to running temperature checks for every crew member multiple times a day. However, unfortunately, Karam has tested positive for COVID-19. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

For the uninitiated, Karam had resumed shooting ever since the Maharashtra Government had permitted shooting in the non-containment zones in June this year post a complete lockdown of around three months. While he is currently winning heart with his performance as Guddu in Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhaari, he was also seen in shows like Hamari Saas Leela, Parichay, Mere Angne Mein, Naamkarann, Musakaan and Manmohini.

