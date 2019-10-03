Ace Of Space 2: Social Media star Adnan Shaikh enters as wild contestant in Vikas Gupta's show

Ace Of Space 2: Social Media star Adnan Shaikh enters as a wild contestant in Vikas Gupta's show

Surprises. Revelations. Twists and Turns- MTV Ace of Space 2 house is not new to these. The captive reality show hosted by Mastermind Vikas Gupta has witnessed five wild card entries in the surprise week and now, he is all set to welcome the sixth new wild card entry, social media star and part of the famous Team 7 group, Adnan Shaikh. The young lad who has been grabbing headlines, and was recently injured, will now be a houseguest, competing with the other contestants.

He joins the gang of the other five wild card entries – Mandeep Gujjar from Roadies Rising, Ramiz from MTV Love School 4, model Peal Almeida, Bigg Boss 11 fame Luv Tyagi and Khushi. Will Adnan be able to get the same love after clearing the air of the controversy? Will he be a tough competition in MTV Ace of Space 2? Wait and watch!

It will be interesting to watch what else is in the store in this surprise week by Vikas Gupta. Stay tuned for some drama and twists on MTV Ace of Space 2 daily at 6 pm, only on MTV.

