Ace Of Space 2: Vikas Gupta plays cupid for Krissann Barretto and Salman Zaidi 

Just when the hype around Baseer-Lucinda’s love story took the viewers in awe, another love story is blooming and garnering attention. The new couple on the block is Krissann Barretto and Salman Zaidi, and it is none other our Mastermind Vikas Gupta who played cupid in this new wave of love!

This week is going to be kicked-off the with the nominations and the twist gets all the housemates on their toes as mastermind takes the unpredictable bar of twists and turns a notch higher. As the confusion, chemistry, bond, and love have started to sparkle in this house, the audience will witness a series of high voltage drama with the re-entry of Nikita to the nominations.

During the task, Fill in the Blanks, Vikas Gupta asks Salman to confess his feelings for Krissann. Salman says, “We connected as soon as we met, you know more about me than anybody in this house and I know more about you than anyone in this house. I care about you so much in every aspect of your life that I will never want something bad for you, Krissy I love you. Krissann went blushing and replied, “You are my perfect guy.”

Time to go aww all over again? Amidst this, it the nominations eve and more drama are on the cards when Mastermind adds a twist to the nomination drill.

