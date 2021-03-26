Abhinav Shukla gives 'pleasant surprise' to wife Rubina Dilaik as she returns to Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS, ABHINAV SHUKLA Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla

Popular TV show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii" is returning to the screen. Rubina Dilaik will be essaying the titular character, showcasing the life of a transgender through Saumya’s story. Ahead of the show's premiere, Rubina's actor husband, Abhinav Shukla took to social media to share a lovely video for the actress and team Shakti. Abhinav posted a video wishing luck to his 'shakti' Rubina. "My Shakti is going to be in Shakti again . Watch your favourite Soumya on @colorstv again ! Good luck @rubinadilaik the viewers had been avidly waiting for you!" he captioned the video.

The post also drew a sweet reaction from Rubina who commented on the video writing, "Aaaawwwww...... this is a pleasant surprise."

Also read: Exclusive | Abhinav Shukla on being known as 'Rubina Dilaik's husband': Narrative by insecure people in BB14

Shakti, since its launch touched upon many aspects including societal acceptance, inclusivity, biases and others that Saumya as a transgender fought against. The show recently took a leap and revolved around Heer’s life as she went through similar trials and tribulations as she embraced her identity.

Rubina Dilaik will be back on the show after a span of two years and will reprise her role of Saumya. Her character sets out on a new journey.

Talking about her return, Rubina Dilaik said, “Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show.”