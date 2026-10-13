Abhijeet Sawant returns to Indian Idol stage after 20 years, gets warm welcome from Amit Sana, Himesh

Indian Idol Season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant is returning to the stage where his musical journey began, two decades after winning the singing reality show. His appearance on Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Legends Return brings him together with fellow Season 1 contestant Amit Sana and judge Himesh Reshammiya. The reunion revisits the early days of his career and the show that introduced him to a wider audience.

Amit Sana welcomes Abhijeet Sawant back

Amit Sana, who was the runner-up in the first season, expressed his admiration for Abhijeet’s return. "Abhijeet Sawant ke bina Indian Idol can never be Indian Idol," he said, adding that the singer holds a special place in the show’s history.

Himesh Reshammiya also welcomed Abhijeet with enthusiasm. "Ab banega yeh show blockbuster," he declared before Abhijeet performed Har Kisi Ko Nahi Milta Pyaar Zindagi Mein. The performance brought back memories of the singer’s time on the show.

Praising Abhijeet's contribution, Himesh said, "Abhijeet Sawant ke liye main yahi kehna chahunga, Indian Idol ka karz chukaya aapne, dhamaka machaya aapne, aashique banaya aapne." He said the singer had repaid his debt to Indian Idol, created a sensation and made people fall in love.

Abhijeet Sawant reflects on his Indian Idol journey

Speaking about his return, Abhijeet said stepping back onto the stage brought back a rush of emotions. He recalled the nervousness, hope and big dreams he had when he first appeared on the show, unaware of how his life would change.

"Winning the title gave me my identity, but more than that, it blessed me with the love of millions of people, a love that remains my greatest anchor today," he said.

For Abhijeet, returning to Indian Idol Legends Return is about more than revisiting old memories. He described it as an opportunity to celebrate his two-decade bond with the audience and perform for them once again. "This stage will forever be my true home," he added.

Produced by Fremantle, Indian Idol Legends Return brings back familiar voices for reunions and performances celebrating the show’s musical legacy. The show premieres on October 17 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

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