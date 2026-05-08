Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble welcome second baby boy; mom-to-be Divyanka Tripathi, Karishma Tanna send love

New Delhi:

Former actor and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia and her husband, Brent Goble, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Richard Theodore Goble. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday with a heartfelt joint post.

Aashka Goradia welcomes second child with Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia shared the first-ever family photo, a partial glimpse of the newborn, held by the parents and his big brother. Sharing the same, the actress wrote, "Coming into our hearts on 1 May, 2026. We announce, Richard Theodore Goble. Once again, we have renewed and unshakeable faith in God's Divine Plan and gratitude for all the gifts we have been given. And with another son, comes a new bond of brotherhood for William Alexander. Two boys...oh the adventures that await,” they wrote. Here is the photo:

A few days back, while expecting her second child, Aashka said, "Bringing life into this world is the most beautiful thing in it. It’s certainly not easy, and certainly not always enjoyable. But this is most radiant you have ever been. I’m ready to receive this, and begin the next stage of our family."

Soon after the announcement, friends and fans from the entertainment industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Actor Mouni Roy reacted with a red heart and evil eye emoji, while Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya commented, “Congratulations to you both and William.”

Aashka and Brent got married in 2017

Aashka and Brent are already parents to their first son, William Alexander, who was born in 2023. The couple got married on December 1, 2017. They first tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony and later had a traditional Hindu wedding as well. Brent Goble is a well-known yoga teacher and practitioner.

Aashka became a familiar face on television with shows like Kkusum and Laagi Tujhse Lagan. Over the years, she has also appeared in reality shows, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor holds her newborn son close, shares first photo from the hospital: 'Grateful beyond words'