Aashka Goradia announces pregnancy with husband Brent Goble on Mother's Day: 'Beach baby on the way'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BRENT GOBLE Aashka Goradia and husband Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia is pregnant with her first baby! The Naagin actress took the special occasion of Mother’s Day to announce that she and her husband Brent Goble are preparing to embrace parenthood. On Sunday, she shared a video announcing that she will welcome her first child in November this year. In the clip, a note was written which read, "Beach baby is on the way. We are waiting for the greatest gift to arrive in November 2023. Send us your love and blessings. Aashka and Brent."

Aashka captioned the post, "On this Mother’s Day - this becomes even more special! 'Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!' Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe......Thank you @mevada_kalpesh for this cutest announcement video......" She also added the hashtags--pregnant, we are pregnant, baby on the way, November, AB ka baby, baby gogo, 14 weeks pregnant, family, parents to be, Mother's Day and Happy Mother's Day.

Reacting to the post, Surbhi Jyoti, Kishwer Merchantt, and Adaa Khann congratulated the parents-to-be. Juhi Parmar said, "That’s the best news on Mother’s Day. Congratulations to both of you. Lots of love always. Waiting for the little angel." Nisha Rawal wrote, "Sending u heaps of love and best wishes for the most beautiful life ever." Karanvir Bohra commented, "Wow wow wow..." Drashti Dhami added, "Wowwww congratulations."

The actress, known for shows such as "Kkusum" and "Laagi Tujhse Lagan", tied the knot with Brent Goble tied the knot in 2017. She was also a Bigg Boss 6 contestant and participated in Nach Baliye with Brent. Her most recent TV show was 2019's Daayan.

In 2021, Aashka announced her retirement from showbiz. She said, "Acting introduced me to make-up, and that led me to pursuing what I wanted to do within that industry. Yoga, which was re-introduced into my life by my husband Brent (Goble), brought a different kind of inner peace, a journey that in itself is beyond words."

