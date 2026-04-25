14-year Govinda family feud ends: Krushna Abhishek touches Sunita Ahuja's feet; Kashmera breaks down in tears

New Delhi:

A long-standing rift between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's families appears to be finally coming to an end. A video of Krushna Abhishek is currently circulating widely, showing him holding Sunita Ahuja's feet and pleading for forgiveness. Seeing Krushna, who is usually known for his perpetual smile, in such a distressed state has truly touched the hearts of his fans.

Sunita Ahuja is set to appear as a special guest on an upcoming episode of the show Laughter Chefs. Colors TV has shared a promo for this episode on its official Instagram account. In the video, the moment Sunita Ahuja enters the set, Krushna becomes overwhelmed with emotion. He first embraces Sunita Ahuja and then remarks, 'It has been 14 years.'

What did Krushna say?

Afterward, he falls to her feet. Looking toward Kashmera, Krushna tells Sunita Ahuja, 'I have found a 'parking spot' at your feet, but someone else wants one too.' Witnessing this moment, Kashmera also became quite emotional; she apologised to Sunita Ahuja on national television, in front of everyone, saying, 'I am sorry.'

Seeing Krushna Abhishek, who is usually always in a comedic mood, weeping so profusely melted the hearts of his fans. One user wrote, 'Everyone makes mistakes, whether big or small, but the one who forgives is the greatest, and family should always come first.' Another user commented, 'This is the first time I've seen Krushna bhaiya cry; it feels truly heartbreaking.'

Reason behind feud revealed

In fact, the genesis of this entire conflict dates back several years to an incident where Krishna Abhishek cracked a joke involving Govinda, which deeply hurt Sunita. Subsequently, a tweet by Kashmera Shah added fuel to the fire; in it, she wrote, 'Some people dance at weddings for money.'

Sunita perceived this as a direct dig at her husband, Govinda, as the superstar had attended an event around that time. Following this, Sunita Ahuja publicly labeled Kashmera a 'bad daughter-in-law.' Retaliating to this, Kashmera retorted, 'Who is Sunita?' This feud escalated to such an extent that it took them 14 years to finally resolve it.

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