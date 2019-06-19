Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
Yuvraj Singh, Karan Patel and Krystle D'Souza approached for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?

Rohit Shetty will take a break from Sooryavanshi, he will be shooting for the 10th season of his stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2019 17:33 IST
Rohit Shetty will soon take a break from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, to commence the shoot for stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. Amidst this, a report stated that the former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, Daily soap actors Karan Patel and Krystle D'Souza are in the conversation for the next season. Although they are yet to sign on the dotted line, all the three celebrities are in the advanced talk for the show and the channel is keen to get them on board by next week. The last season was shot in Argentina, the 10th season will be shot in Bulgaria.

TV has plenty of reality shows that gives a platform to showcase their talent. Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi has always managed to be on top of the TRP list. The filmmaker is expected to start shooting in August. The last season was hit, Punit J Pathak won the show by defeating Aditya Narayan and more. It also included famous contestants like Shamita Shetty, S Sreesanth, Bharti Singh, and many others.

According to the report in Mumbai Mirror, post-retirement, Yuvraj Singh the Indian cricketer was in talks with the show makers to participate in the 10th season. Also, daily soap actors Karan Patel and Krystel D'Souza were also approached. However, there is no confirmed news on 

The filmmaker is currently working with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif for Sooryavanshi under Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez banner, slated to release on March 27, 2020

