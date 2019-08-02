Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Here’s how the glorious cast looks in real life

yeh rishta kya kehlata hai actress name with photo, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star cast real life looks

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ruling the hearts of the fans for over a decade now. From Akshara aka Hina Khan and Naitik aka Karan Mehra’s love story to Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik’s (Mohsin Khan) romance, people have been an ardent follower of the show throughout the years. The love from the fans and its interesting twists has always worked in favour of the show, which is the reason that it has been ruling the TRP charts almost every week since day one. For the unversed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered on 12 January 2009 and it is the fourth longest running Indian television soap opera. It has not just made a special place in the hearts of the people, but each character of the show enjoys mass popularity.

Check out how the star cast of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai looks in real life:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi

TV actress Shivangi Joshi joined the star cast of Star Plus TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2006 and has been winning hearts since them. The actress is seen as Naira Goenka in the show and is married to Kartik Goenka played by Mohsin Khan. Her onscreen and offscreen chemistry with Mohsin Khan is much admired by the fans.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan was roped in for the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016 opposite Shivangi Joshi. He plays the role of Kartik Goenka and his character earned him heaps of praises by the fans. He even won the best Jodi Award with Shivangi Joshi in 2018 Gold Awards.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Pankhuri Awasthy

Pankhuri Awasthy is the new entry in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After the leap of five years in the show, Pankhuri entered as Vedika who is currently seen opposite Mohsin Khan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pankhuri Awasthy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari

Mohena Kumari, who is a popular choreographer and dancer, is seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Keerti Singhania. She has recently quit the show as she is getting married by the end of this year.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rishi Dev

Rishi Dev was seen as Naksh Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was roped in as the love interest of Keerti played by Mohena Kumari. The actor’s chemistry with Mohena earned them a huge fan base.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rishi Dev

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan

Hina Khan made her debut on the small screen with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009 and garnered much popularity as Akshara Singhania. Her stellar acting skills and the charm she spreads i=on the screen even won her many awards.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra

Karan Mehra made his presence felt as Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and won many hearts. He played the role opposite Hina Khan and their couple garnered much love from the fans. They managed to keep the viewers hooked to the show for almost seven years.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page