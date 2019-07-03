Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Naira confronts son Kairav, reveals that Kartik is his father

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is ranking the TRP charts as the show turns interesting each passing episode. After the five-year leap, we have seen Naira living as a single mother to a son Kairav. Kartik and his family believe that Naira is dead and move forward in life. According to them, Naira met with a car accident and she died there and then. Naira though was saved, chose to stay hidden from everyone. Now, Naira is residing in Goa with her son and trying her best to keep him happy. Kairav however, feels the void and wants to have a father in his life. He wants to know who his real father is and why is he away from them.

Though Kairav and Kartik met in Goa, Naira could not believe it and thought it to be some random guy whom Kairav might have met. Since Kartik is in Goa, he will be spending some time with Kairav. Both unaware of their real relationship with each other, builds an emotional connection. Naira will also see Kartik but with Vedika and it will lead to many misunderstandings. Also, Kairav will go missing as the bomb scare will create chaos.

According to the source “Naira will come home and see Kairav playing along with Kartik. She will breakdown to see that Kairav who assume Kartik as his father is his real father. She would want to come to Kartik but will look them from a distance. During the drama, she also will also see a dream wherein Kartik, Kairav and Naira are happily leaving with each other and enjoying some cute moments. Soon, Kartik will leave the place. Naira will come and reveal to Kairav that Kartik is his real father.”

Naira will be seen setting up a cake stall to earn livelihood. Vedika will be displaying her paintings in the same event. We will get to see Dadi, Kartik and others at the event. For more recent updates and daily dose of entertainment, keep watching the space.