Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Kartik's hidden connection with Vedika, Naira as single mother to Kairav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Kartik Vedika's story and Naira as a single mother to a baby boy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken an interesting turn. After taking five years of a leap, we get to see Naira and Kartik living separately. According to the Goenka family, Naira died in a road accident and they are trying to overcome the loss. However, the introduction of new character Vedika in the show has created a lot of suspense. Being viewers we are clueless of who she is and what relationship does she hold with Kartik? Vedika's role is played by Pankhuri Awasthy. She is now living in the Goenka house and Kartik is trying to forget Naira, moving on in new with Vedika.

Naira, on the other hand, is living as a single mother to a baby boy, Kairav. She was saved in the car accident but didn't return back home. She resides in Goa and has become a Yoga instructor. Naira is shown as a strong, independent and courageous woman fighting with the odds of life with grace. She has not revealed to her son, who is his father!

However, Vedika's presence in the show is still mysetrious. Eventually we will find that Vedika's father had helped Kartik in the past while he was about to meet with an accident. Her father got injured and seeks promise from Kartik to take of his daughter. Eventually, Vedika has started living in Goenka house. All this has been revealed in IWM BUZZ's report. Also, Swarna will get to know that Naira is alive. Now, what seems interesting is to know whether she will reveal it to the family or not.

In the same context a source said, "Dadi comes to convince Kartik to marry Vedika. Soon, Kartik remembers the day when he first met Vedika. Kartik was supposed to meet with an accident, soon, Vedika’s dad comes as his saviour and save him. However, Vedika’s father gets injured. He shows Vedika’s picture to Kartik and tells him to take care of the girl. Kartik promises him and brings Vedika home."

Well, the upcoming episodes will be quite interesting and captivating. In order to know what will happen next, keep watching the space.