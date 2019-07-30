Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira and Kartik's son Kairav to have hole in his heart

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest update: Kairav is the most loved kid among the daily soaps these days. His cuteness and innocence have managed to win everyone's heart. However, it's time for the biggest twist ever. And yes, it's a sad one this time! Naira and Kartik's son, Kairav is suffering with heart disease. He has a hole in his heart which will prove to be life-threatening for him. Kairav's entry to the Goenka house brought the hope of Naira and Kartik reunion. However, this news has broken the heart of the fans.

Recently, Kairav stepped into Goenka house and we witnessed a cheerful time in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after a very long time. The viewers anticipated that finally Niara aka Shivangi Joshi and Kartik aka Mohsin Khan will reunite and live happily ever after.

Kairav is getting constant attacks which are pointing towards his ill-health. Naira has been consulting doctors, but they suggested that there is nothing to worry about. Naira, being a caring and responsible mother wants to ensure that Kairav is alright and thus getting all his check-up done.

However, in the upcoming episodes, we will get the shocking news of hole in Kairav's heart.

According to the latest source, “Naira will be shocked and saddened on hearing this shocking truth. She will be devastated. But the doctor will assure her that all is not the end and Kairav will need to undergo a surgery as corrective measure.”

How will Naira alone deal with this shocking news? Will she tell Kartik about it or she will alone handle this tough situation?

To get the latest episode updates, keep watching the space.

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Photos| Television News

For more Bollywood updates and latest news, visit our Facebook Page